Bayelsa: Govt decries FG’s ad-hoc approach to poverty alleviation

Bayelsa State Government has criticised and frowned over what it described as the adhoc approach of most agencies of the Federal Government towards poverty alleviation and entrepreneurial development of the country.

This is as the state government pointed out that such an approach would not only result in waste of efforts and scarce resources, but also failed to create a long lasting impact on the beneficiaries of the government’s social support programmes.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this yesterday when the South-South Coordinator of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agencies of Nigeria (SMEDAN) led a delegation to pay him a visit at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor urged SMEDAN and other federal agencies to work closely with state governments in order to ensure the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the state and local government levels

