News

Bayelsa: Govt decries FG’s ad-hoc approach to poverty alleviation

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Government has criticised and frowned over what it described as the adhoc approach of most agencies of the Federal Government towards poverty alleviation and entrepreneurial development of the country.

 

This is as the state government pointed out that such an approach would not only result in waste of efforts and scarce resources, but also failed to create a long lasting impact on the beneficiaries of the government’s social support programmes.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this yesterday when the South-South Coordinator of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agencies of Nigeria (SMEDAN) led a delegation to pay him a visit at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital.

 

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor urged SMEDAN and other federal agencies to work closely with state governments in order to ensure the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the state and local government levels

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fund embassies or merge some, Senate tells FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…confirms 2 journalists, 38 others as ambassadors-designate The Senate, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to properly fund Nigerian embassies across the world or merge some of them to end their prevailing and embarrassing financial difficulties. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, made the call in his remarks shortly […]
News Top Stories

694 financial institutions sign for N1.80trn, $1.36bn facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that 694 financial institutions had bought into the National Collateral Registry (NCR) portal for movable assets as at September 30, 2020 as part of moves to advance credit facility worth of N1.80 trillion to borrowers. Emefiele described NCR as an integral part of financial […]
News

Fuel, electricity tariff’s hike callous, says Yoruba Diaspora group

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A coalition of no fewer than 50 Yoruba Diaspora groups and organisations from four continents, The Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has expressed worry over the federal government’s upward review of electricity tariff and fuel price, describing it as callous.   According to Somorin, Nigeria had applied for a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica