Bayelsa govt denies misleading report by some online media

The Bayelsa State government has debunked news making rounds by some online platforms, claiming that it accused the Federal Government of selective arrest, favouritism and partial application of the judicial system over groups and individuals leading various agitations across the country. In a statement yesterday by the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Duba, the state government said that its attention has been drawn to some mischievous online publications spreading an unfounded imaginary, and outright falsehood purportedly emanating from the live interview granted by Governor Douye Diri on Channels on July 6. The statement reads in part: ‘‘In the said fabrications published on news platforms notorious for trading fake news, it was claimed that His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri, allegedly accused the Federal Government of selective arrest, favouritism and partial application of the judicial system against those involved in agitations across the Nigerian state. This is far from the truth. “But for the need to put the record straight, the Bayelsa State government would not have bothered to respond to the unfounded and politically motivated reports, knowing that the public is aware of the penchant of the involved publications for fictitious reportage. “The only truth in the said reports is that the governor was at the Channels Television, however, for the 43 minutes that the governor’s interview lasted, he at no time mentioned or alluded to any arrested persons, including Nnamdi Kanu or did he accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of sectional bias rather, the governor only discussed the Southern Governor’s resolution of the previous day, re-emphasising their commitment to one and just egalitarian Nigeria.

