Bayelsa Govt House worker held for stealing

…says he is owed five months salary

A 41-year-old casual worker at the Bayelsa State Government House, Yonkers Goodday, has been arrested for alleged stealing. Goodday and 14 others were paraded yesterday for being in possession of stolen cables, high-tension wires and high-calibre solar batteries.

Goodday, from the Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, claimed that the Government House staff were owed five months salaries.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, said it became necessary to update the public about the successes recorded by the command. Okoli said last week, about 45 suspects were paraded for various crimes.

He said: “Today, we are parading 15 suspects involved in economic sabotage. Most of them are involved in disconnecting and cutting off of armoured cables, transformers and high-tension wires that supply electricity to the people of the state.

“But particularly is a suspect arrested having cut off 12 high-calibre solar batteries from the Government House. “Investigation has revealed that this suspect was a former worker in the Government House and this goes to show that for any crime, there must be an insider. “The other one was caught with 18 pieces of high-tension wires. We want to assure you that they cannot go unpunished.

“We are using this opportunity to assure the people of the state that we are battle-ready to make sure that they have a crime-free Christmas celebration.”

Goodday told journalists that he stole the batteries because of hunger. He said: “They have not paid us for five months now. I’m in the Drainage/ Cleaning Department. I wanted to sell the batteries to pay myself. “I have not got buyers yet. I can’t involve anybody that didn’t join me. I did it alone. I have not known the amount of each battery.”

