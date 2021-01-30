Bayelsa govt kicks against abuse of COVID-19 protocols

The Bayelsa State government yesterday said it would no longer condone the flagrant abuse of COVID – 19 protocols amidst the second wave of the virus. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, while meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Yenagoa, he cautioned that government inspectors would be visiting schools and that any defaulting school would be sanctioned.

He added that the government was also organising a compulsory training for all principals in the state between February 2 and 3, disclosing that it is mandatory for all principals to attend. Speaking on the 14 days ultimatum given to the government by the NUT, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Comrade Walton Liverpool, however, appealed to the union to exercise patience with the government as he said their demands are being met with promotion already carried out and only waiting for implementation.

He said there was regular payment of salaries, adding that the commissioner was making plans for the union to meet with the governor in order for the union to present its demands to him.

