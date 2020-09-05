Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia town. He holds a first degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from the University of Port Harcourt and Master of Arts in Economic; Social History and Doctorate degree in Economics History from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The new commissioner is vastly experienced in the public service and education sector where he has served in different positions
Related Articles
Intellectual wellbeing (1)
Early this year, I was invited to give a wellness talk at an all women gathering. At this gathering, I had a particular “Nicodemus Session” that I would not forget in a hurry. By the way, a “Nicodemus Session” is a quick private session that is induced by what was discussed or done during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Conservation Action Network tasks Gov Obaseki on pillage of Okomu National Park
An environmental group known as Conservation Action Network (CAN) in a recent Facebook post lamented the calculated attempt by government officials and other power business interest in Edo State to pillage Okomu National Park, one of the nation’s seven national parks located in Udo village of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state. Their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyo govt explores Ibarapa tourist attractions for promotion
Oyo State government has signalled its intention to focus on the development and promotion of its tourism with a commitment to identifying the tourist attractions and assets of the state, as it has mandated the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to develop a digital website with audio-visual documentation of major tourist/historical sites in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)