Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia town. He holds a first degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from the University of Port Harcourt and Master of Arts in Economic; Social History and Doctorate degree in Economics History from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The new commissioner is vastly experienced in the public service and education sector where he has served in different positions

