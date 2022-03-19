News

Bayelsa govt pledges partnership with ERASKORP Nigeria

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State governor, Doye Diri, has pledged collaboration with ERASKORP Nigeria Limited, producers of lubricants with a view to having it project gain firm standing in the state. Speaking in Yenagoa during the unveiling of the ERASKON products, the Diri, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Friday Kombowei Benson, stated that the establishment of the lubricants factory will surely increase the revenue base of the state.

He said: “This will increase our revenue and the state is particularly very happy over that. We want to state that the community where these things are sited are also happy and as a state our concern is the security of this edifice or whatever that will be planted there. “I want to say that the state government is standing with you.

The state is willing to partner with you. The state will collaborate with you to ensure that from the beginning of the project to its end, you will never lack anything that you will demand from the state government. Also speaking, the executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, said that the launching of ERASKON lubricant products marks another very important milestone in the push to deepen local content and reduce importation of products that can be could produce locally. He disclosed that: “Nigeria currently consumes about 250million liters of engine oils per annum.

The in-country blending capacity has remained constant at about 150 million liters showing a shortage of about 100million liters. “Our decision to enter into partnership with ERASKON Nigeria Limited is in line with our mandate and the mutual objectives of developing local manufacturing capacity, providing employment and increasing local content participation across the value chain in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why there’s peace in Niger Delta region – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amidst insecurity in all the zones of the country, a group, the All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC), a voluntary think-tank has adduced reasons why the Niger Delta zone has been peaceful. According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari has developed the zone more than any other administration, therefore the reason for the […]
News

Ogun LG polls: 22 parties call for dissolution of OGSIEC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has called for the immediate dissolution of the Babatunde Osibodu-led Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for allegedly denying its members from participating in the forthcoming local government election in the state.   The IPAC, which comprised of 22 political parties, advised OGSIEC to be […]
News

Kalu mourns passage of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III as a huge loss to the country.   Describing the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica