Bayelsa govt pledges partnership with ERASKORP Nigeria

The Bayelsa State governor, Doye Diri, has pledged collaboration with ERASKORP Nigeria Limited, producers of lubricants with a view to having it project gain firm standing in the state. Speaking in Yenagoa during the unveiling of the ERASKON products, the Diri, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Friday Kombowei Benson, stated that the establishment of the lubricants factory will surely increase the revenue base of the state.

He said: “This will increase our revenue and the state is particularly very happy over that. We want to state that the community where these things are sited are also happy and as a state our concern is the security of this edifice or whatever that will be planted there. “I want to say that the state government is standing with you.

The state is willing to partner with you. The state will collaborate with you to ensure that from the beginning of the project to its end, you will never lack anything that you will demand from the state government. Also speaking, the executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, said that the launching of ERASKON lubricant products marks another very important milestone in the push to deepen local content and reduce importation of products that can be could produce locally. He disclosed that: “Nigeria currently consumes about 250million liters of engine oils per annum.

The in-country blending capacity has remained constant at about 150 million liters showing a shortage of about 100million liters. “Our decision to enter into partnership with ERASKON Nigeria Limited is in line with our mandate and the mutual objectives of developing local manufacturing capacity, providing employment and increasing local content participation across the value chain in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

