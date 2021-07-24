News

Bayelsa govt seeks unconditional release of kidnapped SSG’s mother

The Bayelsa State Government has asked the kidnappers of Madam Betinah Benson, the aged mother of Secretary to the State Government, Friday Kombowei Benson, to as a matter of urgency release her unconditionally without any hurt or injury. The state government also condemned in strong terms the callous kidnap of the 80 years-old-woman. In a statement in Yenagoa on Friday signed by the Commissioner for Information, Ayibaina Duba, it assured the public that it was working with the law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the timely and safe release of the octogenarian, urging the public to be more security conscious and readily provide information to the police and other security agencies to prevent a re-occurrence of the evil act.

The statement reads: “Regardless of this regrettable security breach, government hereby re-assures the general public that the state’s security architecture, which earned its top place as the most peaceful state in the federation is intact.

“Therefore, citizens are enjoined to remain calm and go about their normal businesses without any fear of intimidation. “We are also committed to pursuing and apprehending the criminals involved in this condemnable kidnap, no matter how fast they run or how deep their hiding hole is and return mama home to her loved ones. “Our resolve on this incident is that the long arms of the law will ultimately catchup with the criminals. The statement concluded. Madam Benson was kidnapped on Tuesday July 20 from her Assembly quarters by yet to be identified gunmen. This is the second time she is being kidnapped in the last eight years.

