Bayelsa govt sets target for Nigerian wrestlers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has charged the Nigerian Wrestling Federation to bring home at least six gold medals from the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

 

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the charge when the President, principal officers and athletes of the NWF paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

 

 

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued at the weekend by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, noted that the wrestling federation had done the country proud in its previous outings in the colours of Nigeria.

 

The Deputy Governor, however, stressed the need for the Federation to improve on their previous records and performance by winning a minimum of more laurels in wrestling.

 

He noted that Bayelsa was a fortress in sports, especially in wrestling, and had produced a lot of great wrestlers who made their mark at national and international competitions at different times.

 

Ewhrudjakpo, expressed confidence that the 10-man wrestling contingent of the NWF that trained in the state for about two months, was well primed for a victori

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

