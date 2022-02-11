Bayelsa govt, Sterling Bank, others boost rural communities’ health status

Preamble

It is said that health is wealth. That is the reason why people could move outside the country to seek medical treatment because most of the time, health system in the country is not good enough to handle some health challenges in Nigeria. Although, the health service delivery in the country is nothing to write home about even though there are little improvements here and there but the most hit in this health delivery malfunctioning are those at the rural communities. The children, mothers, youths, the aged that cannot access good medical services because of inadequate health care delivery system mostly caused by non -availability of health care centers, non-availability of medical personnel, lack of good road among others to these communities and lack of power to even preserve the drugs taken to these communities. Even as little as immunisation vaccines, most of these communities don’t have access and in the Niger Delta region despite their contribution to the national economy, most of the communities still lack asses to good health care although because of the difficult terrain. Also most of the medical personnel prefer to stay in the city where there is access to good life but honestly, those at the creeks are not finding it easy when it comes to health care delivery as most of them are moved to the urban areas when the chips are down.

The beneficiaries

In Bayelsa State for instance, places like Korokorosei, Foropa, Opuama, Koluama among other communities in the Southern Ijaw axis and other parts of Brass, Ekeremor and most of the rural communities that are assessed by water are the worst hit. As a matter of fact, many deaths are recorded in these rural communities ranging from the death of pregnant women in labour who can’t access medical attention when it starts to children and even adults. Some, before they are brought into Yenagoa, they have already given up in the boat. Some lucky women even give birth in the boats on their way to Yenagoa. Hence as of October 15, 2020, the state is recorded to have got about 36 secondary health care facilities most of them however situated in Yenagoa. Even those at the rural communities lack manpower because most of the medical personnel always refuse to go to these creeks the reason being that life at the creeks are very difficult even when the state government has tried to lure them with good incentives.

Bayelsa govt’s health policy

Of course, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Parbara Newton Igwele, had admit-ted in an interview with one of the national newspapers (not New Telegraph) that generally, across the world, the focus now is on primary health care. He had said the World Health Organization, the Federal Government and some organisations were funding healthcare, adding that Bayelsa State was not left out. Igwele said: “In Bayelsa State and in the last administration, the government tried to build about 105 primary health care centers in each ward in Bayelsa State and there are some other health care facilities that are in the state. Currently we have about 2015 primary health care facilities in Bayelsa State and by the special grace of God they are working but we have a challenge which I think is Bayelsa attitude or that of those who are working in government sector attitude. “I receive call daily that when they go to most of our facilities that they will not see the workers and I held a meeting with the executive secretary of the Bayelsa State primary health care development board and the WHO and most of the top directors in that board to see how we can get the primary health care working because that is the level that is close to our people at the grassroots. “I do receive calls from parents that when they go to the primary health care they don’t see our staff so we have come up with something called ODK and that is a tool we use to get statistics of data using the GPS. “In our meeting, I told them to come up on air to announce to every community where we have facilities that if they go to any of our facilities and they do not see any of our staff there, number will be made available to call and inform us because government is paying this people to be there in the facility. “Using a GPS system with this software, you are going to take attendance every day and now if you are not in that location, you cannot take the attendance because GPS will tell us the location you are. “So, with that in the next fewweeks or let say give or take six months we will get all of this things to all our facilities where our staff will be able to take attendance from those facilities and so if you are not in the location at the particular time, we will have it in our record and that we will use to develop our vouchers.” Whether the facility to track recalcitrant medical workers has been put in place, that is a story for another day but considering all the health challenges at the rural communities, Bayelsa State Government with sterling bank and others recently signed an agreement to take health succor to these rural communities. Named Bayelsa State Health Supply Chain Transformation Project (BHSCTP), the project which is estimated at $5million to be provided by the firms, is expected to provide a 21st century supply system and other supply chains using drone technology in the distribution of cost- effective pharmaceuticals in the state. Speaking during the memorandum of understanding signed in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri charged the stakeholders in the project to ensure that it comes on stream to boost distribution of pharmaceuticals, particularly in remote communities in the state. He identified access to healthcare as a major challenge confronting the rural communities in the state and urged the consortium to deploy the technology to create access for residents in communities. Diri said: “We would like to see the drones fly to Koluama, Korokorosei, Egbemo-Angalabiri and to every nook and cranny of the state to solve the issue of access to pharmaceutical products. Communities in nearby states can also benefit from this project when it is fully operational.”

Sterling Bank’s role defined

In his reaction, the Divisional Head, Health, Finance and Education Sectors of Sterling Bank, Obinna Ukachukwu, while disclosing why the bank engaged in the partnership, said the bank wanted to contribute its quota in helping to improve health care delivery in the state, especially at the rural communities. Ukachukwu said: “Sterling bank decided to engage in the project to help in improving the health care service delivery in the state. “Bayelsa has a very difficult terrain and if you can’t get drugs, vaccines quickly in those areas, people will be suffering. People will die because they are waiting for emergency drugs. “Also we keyed into the project because Bayelsa State has a very supportive governor. So when you tell him something that will solve a problem for the people, he is very interested. He was really interested when we told him that we could solve this problem. He put his officers on ground to ensure that we get to this point and in three months we should able to do something. This is purely private sector driven. “Whenever Sterling Bank comes into a project, the first thing we think about is sustainability beyond government.

“Government will not necessarily be the fancier of this particular project but we are in a consortium with the government and the project will generate the funds that will keep it running. The finance for the running of the project will be coming from the consortium of partners.”

Zipline partnership

Also, the Zipline Senior Vice President (Africa), Daniel Marfo, explained that Zipline and the other two firms were coming together to provide a supply chain that is adaptive, resilient and serves the health needs of the people in the area of health product distribution. He said the project was a $5million investment by the consortium members to improve access to healthcare, adding that products could be provided within 30 minutes upon request. On his part, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Igwele said the project would go a long way in enhancing delivery of emergency healthcare products in the localities. He said the initiative would also provide job opportunities for Bayelsans, especially in the areas of drone operations and drug store management.

WHO’s contribution to the project

In his own contribution, the state coordinator, World Health Organization (WHO), Leonard Ughei Ghele, lauded the state government on its developmental strides and described the project as trailblazing in the state and the country at large. He noted that as a partner in the Bayelsa health sector, the project would in no small measure achieve various aspects of health system strengthening programmes as envisaged in the state health summit blueprint. Igwele signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the state government, while Ukachukwu signed on behalf of Sterling Bank and Marfo signed on behalf of the consortium.

