Bayelsa govt suspends all meetings in Otuogori

Bayelsa State government has directed the suspension of all meetings involving the community development committee, chiefs’ council, youths and women groups in Otuogori community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state. It also directed the state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, to deploy anti-riot police operatives to the community as part of measures to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the area. The state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, yesterday gave the directive at a meeting held with some stakeholders of Otuogori community at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital. In a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Doubara Atasi, he warned that on no account should any person or group of persons tamper with the bank accounts of Otuogori until normalcy is fully restored in the community.
Related Articles
Get involved in politics for a difference, Osinbajo charges youth
Vi c e – P r e s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has charged youths to get involved in politics in order to make the change they desired. Osinbajo said this yesterday at a virtual forum where he interacted with Nigerian Fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki reconciles with Oshiomhole, says no personal grudge with ex-APC Chair
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend in Auchi reconciled with his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, admitting that he has no personal grudges against the former All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman. But dislikes his style of politics. Obaseki disclosed this to journalists in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Extradition: Nnamdi Kanu drags Kenyan govt to court
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Kenyan Government to court. The Special Counsel to the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said Kanu, according to New Telegraph checks, will commence the case through his legal team. Ejimakor said: “UPDATE: Extraordinary Rendition: Onyendu’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)