Bayelsa govt suspends all meetings in Otuogori

Bayelsa State government has directed the suspension of all meetings involving the community development committee, chiefs’ council, youths and women groups in Otuogori community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state. It also directed the state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, to deploy anti-riot police operatives to the community as part of measures to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the area. The state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, yesterday gave the directive at a meeting held with some stakeholders of Otuogori community at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital. In a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Doubara Atasi, he warned that on no account should any person or group of persons tamper with the bank accounts of Otuogori until normalcy is fully restored in the community.

 

