Metro & Crime

Bayelsa govt to investors: Go and sort your issues out with Baraza

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government on Monday urged members of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society having issues with the cooperative to go and sort their issues out with the body and desist from a planned protest which may cause a breach of peace in the state.

 

In a statement by Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, the state government warned that residents should shun any act that could compromise the public order and security in the state.

 

The statement partly reads: “It has come to the notice of the Bayelsa State government that some aggrieved members of Baraza multipurpose cooperative society limited are planning to stage a protest to Government House, Yenagoa on issues bordering on their investments with the cooperative.

 

“Members of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited are to note that the cooperative society is a private concern government is neither a party nor a witness to the cooperative’s activities and contract with its members.

 

“Therefore any protest targeted at the state government in respect of the cooperative is ill-advised, misdirected and must not be carried out.”

 

Recall that the cooperative society, established in 2019 by one Miebi Bribena, promised its members a 25% per month dividends of their total investment and was paying until early this year when the cooperative started having issues.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

