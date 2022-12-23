News

Bayelsa govt urges RMAFC to obey S’Court order on Soku oil well

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government has again called on the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to comply with an order of the Supreme Court over the disputed Soku oil and gas fields, which ownership is in contention between Bayelsa and Rivers State. Governor Douye Diri made the call yesterday in Yenagoa during a courtesy call on the Government House by a fact-finding team from the federal agency. Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor said the apex court had given an order for proper demarcation of the boundary between the two states as a decisive step to resolve the impasse.

The Bayelsa helmsman posited that, for the sake of equity and justice, the accruals should be saved in an escrow account pending the final resolution of the matter. He also recalled that the Bayelsa State Government had since secured a judgment against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which is yet to be implemented by the Commission. “For us in Bayelsa, the indices being applied and used for revenue distribution are not correct, but skewed against us. Your duty as revenue allocation commission is quite a big responsibility to ensure the application of the right indices.

“An issue I want to speak about briefly here is the RMAFC’s hasty decisions onrevenuedisputesbetween states. We have an issue with the Rivers State Government over the disputed Soku oil wells. While the matter is yet to be resolved, we expect the accruals to be paid into an escrow account.

 

Our Reporters

