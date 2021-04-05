Bayelsa govt wants arrest of killers of Bilabiri CDC Chair

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has called on security agencies to expedite action on the arrest, proper investigation and prosecution of all those responsible for the killing of Frank Seide of Bilabiri 2 Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Restating its determination to deal decisively with any individual or groups found culpable of fomenting trouble in communities in their quest for leadership, the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on Monday expressed displeasure over the acrimonious manner people justle for community leadership.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo, noted that reports of rising insecurity in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw mainly due to community elections do not speak well of the two areas.

The Deputy Governor, therefore, urged stakeholders of the councils to work closely with the state government to bring what he described as an embarrassing and worrisome situation under control.

Commenting further on the killing of Seide, Ewhrudjakpo, vowed that government would do all within its powers to bring those who perpetrated the dastardly act to justice to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

