Bayelsa: Govt warns police, others against harassment, extortion

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has urged the police and other security operatives in the state against harassing and extorting members of the public under the guise of enforcing the order on compulsory use of face masks by the citizens. The governor gave the warning yesterday while donating several thousands of facemasks to representatives of banks and financial institutions, market unions, Road Transport Workers’ Union, maritime, and Tricycle Owners Unions at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital.

Diri, who was represented by Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the state government had neither given any Task Force nor the police the mandate to sanction or fine anyone found going about without wearing a face mask. He, therefore, stressed the need for due process in the enforcement of laws to avoid trampling on the fundamental human rights of the citizens, saying the state government had always shown leniency and empathy in executing the COVID-19 protocols and directives with a view to mitigating its attendant harsh consequences on the people.

While urging the police to intensify efforts at fighting crime and criminality in the state, the governor noted that a joint task force might be set up to enforce the directive if there is no change in the behaviour and attitude of the people towards coronavirus.

He said: “What we have done today is to keep the promise we made last week to the various unions. We promised that while we want to enforce the use of face masks in public places, we want to assist the unions by donating some face masks to them. “I want to also put on record that this is not the first set of face masks to be donated. We had earlier distributed over 30,000 face masks to the people across the state. But, we realised that what we did then was not appropriate.

