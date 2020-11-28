News

Bayelsa group spends N77.87m on community dev

2020-11-28

The Chairman of Dodo River Communities Development Association, Francis Amamogiran, yesterday said the association spent a total of N77.87 million on community development in 2019 fiscal year. Speaking at the eighth An- nual General Meeting (AGM) of the group in their secretariat in Yenagoa, Amamogiran said the fund came from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) as development obligation under a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) in Ekeremor Local Government Area.

According to him, the association generated a total income of N93.93 million in 2019, slightly higher than the N82.56 million it got in 2018. He said N35.19 million was spent on direct project expenditure while N12.27 million was for general and administrative costs; N23.34 million on scholarships, while N7.06 million went for Community Engagement Management Board (CEMB) Administrative expenditures.

The chairman said: “This AGM is a means of demonstrating one of the GMoU objectives which is transparency and accountability. This will enable us have the desired trust of our people in our dealings as we carry out our function. “We will not stop to call on government at various levels, the local government in particulartobefullyinvolvedtoencourage, guide, monitor and provide necessarysupportincommunity development planning and I.”

