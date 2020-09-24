Bayelsa Guber: ANDP withdraws defence to Diri’s appeal

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, yesterday asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja division to strike out its defence to the appeal Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State filed to challenge the tribunal judgement that sacked him from office and ordered a fresh election in the state. ANDP, which filed the petition that led to Governor Diri’s sack, told the appellate court that it was no longer interested in processes its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, filed to defend the judgement of the tribunal. Specifically, the party, in a motion dated September 23, prayed the appellate court for an order striking out its briefs of argument and all other processes it filed in Governor Diri’s appeal and in two other sister appealsthatwerelodged by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. ANDP anchored its application on the ground that its gubernatorial candidate, King George, earlier withdrew from its case at the tribunal and equally left the party.

