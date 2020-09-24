Bayelsa Guber: ANDP withdraws defence to Diri’s appeal

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, yesterday asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja division to strike out its defence to the appeal Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State filed to challenge the tribunal judgement that sacked him from office and ordered a fresh election in the state. ANDP, which filed the petition that led to Governor Diri’s sack, told the appellate court that it was no longer interested in processes its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, filed to defend the judgement of the tribunal. Specifically, the party, in a motion dated September 23, prayed the appellate court for an order striking out its briefs of argument and all other processes it filed in Governor Diri’s appeal and in two other sister appealsthatwerelodged by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. ANDP anchored its application on the ground that its gubernatorial candidate, King George, earlier withdrew from its case at the tribunal and equally left the party.
Related Articles
Leaked video: Sanction Gambari, Oshiomhole for anti-democratic activities, PDP tells US, UK
The issue of leaked video discussion between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has refused to settle. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Tuesday called for the arrest of the duo for planning to unleash violence during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu, urges members to go for tests
Philip Nyam, Abuja Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative. The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu decries Lagos’ low representation in FG’s establishments
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on the federal government to consider the state’s indigenes in the employment of scheme of the Federal Government, expressing displeasure over low representation of the state in federal government’s establishments. Speaking when he received Honourable Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)