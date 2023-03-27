Bayelsa Guber: APC Members Demand Disqualification Of Sylva

Some card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have called on the national leadership of the party to disqualify the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva from contesting the governorship primaries of the party over his refusal to resign his position as Minister.

The party faithful numbering over 40 from 43 wards in Ekeremor, Ogbia, Sagbama, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state, in a petition to the party national leadership, pointed out that as at the time the minister was screened, he had not resigned.

The petition which was signed by Doubra Kpoku, Nelson Gbeinbo, Charles Fyneman, Ogbel Joseph, and Dressman Isowo, among others, was addressed to the National Chairman, National Secretary, Legal Adviser and National Organising Secretary of the party, said the minister’s action is a violation of the party’s constitution.

According to the petition sighted by this correspondent, it read ” Request for disqualification of Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva, the Hon. minister of state petroleum resources from participating in the all progressives congress (APC) Bayelsa state gubernatorial primaries scheduled for April 14, 2023, or any other date.

“We are card-carrying members of the APC, Bayelsa state chapter from various wards in different local government areas of Bayelsa State and refer to the above-captioned matter for your urgent attention and action to avoid our dear party from being ridiculed in the forth-coming governorship elections slated for November 2023 or any other date.

“The grounds for our objection are as follows: As of March 25, 2023, when the honourable Minister, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva presented himself for screening at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja international hotel, Abuja in his bid to contest the primaries which are expected to be conducted any time soon, the honourable minister had failed, refused and or neglected to resign his ministerial position as minister of state for petroleum of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“This is against the extant provisions of article 31 paragraph (iii) APC constitution, as amended; The honourable minister and now aspirant for governor of Bayelsa state is a member of the APC holding political office by virtue of his membership of the APC and as leader of the party in Bayelsa State.

“It is only reasonable that he should respect the party constitution by resigning 30 (thirty) days before the primaries (scheduled for April 14, 2023). It is clear that as of 25th of March, 2023 when the honourable minister presented himself for the screening, it is already less than 30 days to of April, 2023 being the date scheduled for the APC governorship primaries in Bayelsa state for which the honourable minister is an aspirant.

“In our opinion, the honourable minister cannot and should not be encouraged to eat his cake and have it. This was the same scenario that played out during the nomination and expression of interest for the presidential ticket of the party by political office holders in the government of his excellency Muhamadu Buhari as all political office holders as ministers in the federal executive council resigned before the APC presidential primaries: cases in point are chief Rotimi Amaechi and chief Godswill Akpabio all resigned as ministers of transport and that of Niger Delta affairs respectively ahead of the presidential primaries.

” Of more fundamental import is the implication of the honourable minister who has been sworn in twice as governor of Bayelsa state in 2007 and 2008 bearing in mind the clear provision of section 180 (2A) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“The honourable minister’s ambition in the circumstance is one likely to be mired in controversy and ultimately cause the party in Bayelsa state to lose its fortunes at the polls in November 2023,

“It is in view of the above that we now request that the aspiration.

Like this: Like Loading...