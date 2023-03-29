Bayelsa Guber: Daumiebi Urges Fellow Aspirants To Practice Healthy Competition

Ahead of the April 14 Bayelsa State Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, one of the frontline aspirants, Festus Daumiebi, has urged his fellow aspirants to promote the spirit of healthy competition.

Daumiebi, who was speaking on Wednesday against the backdrop of smear campaigns aimed at undercutting the virtue of other aspirants, pointed out that as an opposition party in the state, members of the APC cannot afford the l running down of one another or tossing hot coal under the seat of one another to whip up bad press.

He advised that rather, it was time for members to show the world the beauty in their ability to act with decorum and moderation.

The governorship hopeful in a statement shortly after receiving his certificate of clearance from the Bayelsa state gubernatorial screening committee of the APC in Abuja, said he was contesting on the basis of competence to enthrone a new Bayelsa where everyone will be proud of, noting that the party primary should be a family exercise from which only one person will emerge at the end of the day.

Daumiebi said “Agreed that in the vortex of the political industry, throwing dirt at one another is expected. The ugly development if not well managed may tear the party down in Bayelsa state.

“As an opposition party in the state, members of the all progressives congress cannot afford the luxury of running down each other or tossing hot coal under the seat of one another to whip up bad press rather, this is the time for members to show the world the beauty in their ability to act with decorum and moderation.

“It is in human nature that competing interests are bound to occur and party faithful can disagree, but no one has the right to bring down the roof or create a division for the opposition to exploit.

“Everyone should have the overall big picture in sight. After the primary, there is a victory to be achieved at the general election and the party can only triumph if members form a united front.

“I am competing on the basis of competence to enthrone a new Bayelsa that everyone will be proud of. The party pbased onily exercise from which only one person will emerge at the end of the day.

Like this: Like Loading...