Bayelsa Guber: Diri Emerges PDP Candidate

The incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri on Wednesday emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in preparation for the November 11 election.

New Telegraph reports that Diri emerged as the sole candidate of the party without any opposition during the primary election held in Yanagoa, the state capital.

The primaries were conducted in the presence of the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, other members of the panel and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Diri won unopposed with total votes of 305 while four votes were invalid with four no votes.

Altogether, a total of 323 delegates were selected, 315 delegates were accredited while 8 were not accredited.

In his acceptance speech, governor Douye Diri said that he believes that the party was going to emerge victorious in the November 11 governorship election.

He called on those bent on winning, by all means, to desist adding that those people were ready to kill and destroy properties.

He said “I believe that our party is going stronger on daily basis as the only candidate of this primaries. Our government is also a miracle government. We have met another miracle again as the only candidate.

“It could only be the understanding that we want our party to go back to its foundational days.

“What we have done today is taking us back to the foundational days of PDP in Bayelsa state. It is on this note that I do accept the nomination as the candidate of our great party PDP to contest the November 11 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

“Come November 11 it will all end in praise and we will return all the glory to him. We are conscious of the fact that in a democratic process, people must be allowed to vote and their vote must count

“We should be vigilant that those whose ambition it is to rule at all cost and their ambition is all mitigated that they are prepared to kill and destroy lives and properties and they will destroy anything that will stand in their way.

“Therefore we all must be prepared to ensure that people like that will never be enthroned into the governance of Bayelsa state.

“Furthermore we must resolve to ensure that those with anti-democratic elements who consider our lives too dispensable and our opinion irrelevant didn’t get into governance.

“Today beyond your kind endorsement I also think as we continue in this journey, it is evidence that PDP is 100% Bayelsa state. It is not an over-exaggeration when I say that PDP is 100% Bayelsa and Bayelsa is 100% PDP.

“Our own part to unity and justice is what we have done in the past three years of this administration and therefore there is no mistake that the candidates you brought in 2019 were the right Candidates. He said

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the panel Adeleke advised Bayelsans to be united adding that ” All must be united for victory come November 11 2023.

” You all must work for Governor Diri to retain his seat as the governor of the state. We have to join hands together and make sure that the governor retains his seat by the social grace of God.