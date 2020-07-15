News

Bayelsa guber polls: Supreme Court dismisses Alaibe’s suit against Diri

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a suit by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant, Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Governor Douye Diri, as candidate of the PDP in the November 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

 

The suit was dismissed by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, following its withdrawal by the appellant.

 

Before the withdrawal, the Supreme Court five-man panel led by Justice Rhodes- Vivour, had questioned the competence of the appeal, insisting that it was a pre-primary election issue, which was an internal affair of the PDP.

 

The apex court justices drew the attention of counsel to the appellant, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, to the effect that the grouse of the appellant centered on the process that produced delegates for the primary election and not the primary election itself.

 

Quoting part of the processes filed by Alaibe, the panel held that he never claimed to have won the primary election and as such his matter was a pre-primary election issue that the court cannot delve into.

 

However, efforts by Alaibe’s counsel to convince the apex court that the issues related to primary election were rejected by the court, which insisted that it can only adjudicate on a primary election by a contestant that participated in the poll and not in an internal affairs of any political party.

 

At this point, Adedipe, who claimed to have understood and appreciated the hint of the court, announced the withdrawal of the appeal and was subsequently dismissed.

 

Reacting to the judgement, the state Deputy Governor, Lawrence Erhujakpor, described the verdict as the triumph of democracy, adding that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man in the country

