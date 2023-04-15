Bayelsa Guber: Sylva Emerges APC Candidate

Timipre Marlin Sylva has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 2023 Bayelsa governorship election.

Timipre Sylva who is the immedi­ate-past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources polled a total of 52061 votes out of the 58141 votes cast to defeat five other opponents to emerge the winner.

Those that contested with Timipre Sylva are; David Lyon;

former gover­nor-elect of APC in the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election, Prof. Angoebi Etebu, Joshua Macaiver; Festus Daumiebi; and Isikima Johnson.

Joshua Maciver came second with a total of 2078 votes, and David Lyon came third among others.

The APC primaries which were held on Friday in all eight local governments were conducted using the option 4 methods where all the registered voters queued behind their preferred aspirants.

Declaring Timipre Sylva as the winner of the primaries at the APC secretariate Yenagoa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, A T Jibrin in the presence of INEC officials, other aspirants, and their agents stated that the election was peaceful.

Speaking, Sylva said that no victor no vanquished adding, “We are one Bayelsa. We all have one agenda for the development of Bayelsa and no one can claim to have a solution to the problem alone.

“We will all work together to achieve development. Bayelsa needs progress and we don’t need a soothsayer to tell us that.

“It is time for us to find a lasting solution to flooding in the state and that will be one of my major priorities as I come on board.

“We have a power problem in this state and I will tackle that. When we come back again we must make sure that we stabilize power in the state.

“I don’t know the reason why they should sell off the gas turbines that I bought when I was the governor of Bayelsa state. Maybe they think that Bayelsans don’t need light.

“I have garnered enough experience and I want to use all the experiences to develop the human capital and address the problem of poverty.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us. We must make sure that we win.We must hit the ground running. We have a major task before us, he said.