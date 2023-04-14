Bayelsa Guber: We’ll Conduct Rancor Free APC Primaries, Jubrin

The Primary Election Committee Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Major General A.T Jubrin has assured that all measures have been put in place to ensure a rancour-free, transparent and peaceful primaries in the state.

Jubrin gave the assurance on Thursday night in Yenagoa while speaking in the company of other his committee members ahead of the Friday APC primaries in the state.

He, however, said to achieve hitch-free primaries, the committee had gone around all the security agencies in the state intimating to them why they were here disclosing that the agencies in return gave them assurance that all hands were on deck to achieve credible primaries in the state.

He further disclosed that six aspirants were going to partake in the election adding that the party was going to use option a method where all the registered members of the party in the 105 wards will queue behind their preferred aspirants.

He also assured that none of the aspirants will be given any preferential treatment and maintained that the committee will ensure that there is neutrality for all the aspirants.

The committee chairman said “We have gone to all the security agencies to solicit their support and they told us that they have made plans to ensure that every place is secured to have a peaceful election. We also went to INEC to make sure that we act within the guidelines of our party.

“We also hosted a stakeholders meeting and we had all the six aspirants and their agents in attendance.

They had some doubts in some areas and we cleared their doubt to make sure that we carry everybody along and that everybody has agreed to the procedure that we are going to use in this election which is strictly based on the guidelines given to us by the national headquarters of APC.

We assured them of our neutrality to ensure that we do it in such a way that will not be favourable to anybody.

“The primaries will be conducted in the 105 wards of Bayelsa state using option a method whereby voters will queue up behind their aspirants in the presence of INEC and security officials, agents of the aspirants and other officials. All the registered members of the party are going to take part in the primaries.

“They have to present their slip for registration as a party member and their PVCs are an advantage for quick accreditation. You have to present one of them and your name must be on the register.

According to him, he can’t give the total number of voters immediately, he said “In some of the wards, they are up to one hundred and in some, they are less. We don’t know the total number but they are many.

It is difficult to know the total number but bear in mind that we have a register for all those that will participate. We will accredit everybody and we have a register of all those that will participate.

“We have mapped out a lot of measures to achieve hitch-free primaries. First of all, we have assured the compilation of voter registers based on party register for every ward in the eight local governments and nobody will be allowed to join the queue until you are accredited and until you prove that you are a member of the party by showing your registration slip and your name is on the register.

“All these we believe will serve as a support for us to have a credible, peaceful and rancour-free election. We have a duty as members of the committee and as guidelines given to us by our party to determine those who will be returning officers from the wards and the local governments but the aspirants have the right to have representation from each of the places and we have got them and we have issued them letters in all the 105 wards and the eight local governments in the state.