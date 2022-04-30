News

Bayelsa harps on regular immunisation against infections

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

As the world celebrates this year’s immu n i z a t i on week to create awareness on the importance of being immunized, the Bayelsa State Government has called on Bayelsans to take immunization exercise seriously. This call was made by the state Commissioner of Health, Pabra Newton Igwelle on Friday in Yenagoa during a press briefing to mark world immunization week with the theme: Long Life for all. Igwelle, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olowatonyi Azebi said vaccination is not only important to children but to adult as well, adding that the prevalence of viral diseases called for everyone to get vaccinated.

Azebi noted that with the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic there was need for Bayelsans to be vaccinated to prevent transmission, stating that “anyone that is vaccinated has the tendency to live healthier and longer.” She continued; “the ministry is not only encouraging mothers to get their children under five years to be immunized, but it’s also advising men to encourage their wives to take their children for immunization “If over 80 percent of persons are vaccinated there is the possibility that the spread of diseases will be curtailed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court adjourns ruling on UCTH contract dispute

Posted on Author Clement James

A High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State capital, has again adjourned ruling on a motion seeking to strike out a case against the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital over a contract dispute. The case with Suit No. HC/316/2020 is between Obi Achara & Co. (Claimant) vs the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Management […]
News Top Stories

DHQ: Intels-based operations working

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from hideouts. According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North-West, and other ongoing military actions to deny […]
News

COVID-19: Italy announces Christmas, New Year lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy has ordered a nationwide lockdown over much of the Christmas and New Year period in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases. The country will be under “red-zone” restrictions over the public holidays, with non-essential shops, restaurants and bars closed, and Italians only allowed to travel for work, health and emergency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica