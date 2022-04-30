Bayelsa harps on regular immunisation against infections

As the world celebrates this year’s immu n i z a t i on week to create awareness on the importance of being immunized, the Bayelsa State Government has called on Bayelsans to take immunization exercise seriously. This call was made by the state Commissioner of Health, Pabra Newton Igwelle on Friday in Yenagoa during a press briefing to mark world immunization week with the theme: Long Life for all. Igwelle, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olowatonyi Azebi said vaccination is not only important to children but to adult as well, adding that the prevalence of viral diseases called for everyone to get vaccinated.

Azebi noted that with the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic there was need for Bayelsans to be vaccinated to prevent transmission, stating that “anyone that is vaccinated has the tendency to live healthier and longer.” She continued; “the ministry is not only encouraging mothers to get their children under five years to be immunized, but it’s also advising men to encourage their wives to take their children for immunization “If over 80 percent of persons are vaccinated there is the possibility that the spread of diseases will be curtailed.”

