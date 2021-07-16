Bayelsa: House of Assembly recalls Clerk

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has recalled the former Clerk of the House, Owudogu Edward Kozigena, who was suspended in November last year for taking a unilateral decision without the consideration of the House. Moving a motion at the floor of the House yesterday to adopt the report of the Ad-hoc Committee set up by the House to investigate the allegations levelled against the suspended Clerk, Hon. Bernard Kenibai representing Sagbama Consistency 2 moved that the House uphold the report of the committee and which was seconded by Hon.

Ted Elemoforo representing Yenagoa Constituency 2. The Speaker of the House, Abraham Ingobere after the adoption of the Adhoc committee report, said that the suspended former Clerk of the House, had been pardoned and reinstated back to his office While addressing journalists after the House sitting, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Tare Porri, however, said that the suspended Clerk unilaterally carried out some assignments of the House of Assembly without the proper consultation with the leadership of the House.

Porri, who recalled that it was that action that warranted the suspension of the Clerk, further said that the Clerk had tendered apology officially to the leadership and indeed members of the House, and that he has been the first time offender. He said as someone they have earlier had a cordial working relationship with, the House decided to temper justice with mercy, adding that the decision was borne out of the fact “they are all from one state and are also human.”

