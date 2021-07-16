News

Bayelsa: House of Assembly recalls Clerk

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has recalled the former Clerk of the House, Owudogu Edward Kozigena, who was suspended in November last year for taking a unilateral decision without the consideration of the House. Moving a motion at the floor of the House yesterday to adopt the report of the Ad-hoc Committee set up by the House to investigate the allegations levelled against the suspended Clerk, Hon. Bernard Kenibai representing Sagbama Consistency 2 moved that the House uphold the report of the committee and which was seconded by Hon.

Ted Elemoforo representing Yenagoa Constituency 2. The Speaker of the House, Abraham Ingobere after the adoption of the Adhoc committee report, said that the suspended former Clerk of the House, had been pardoned and reinstated back to his office While addressing journalists after the House sitting, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Tare Porri, however, said that the suspended Clerk unilaterally carried out some assignments of the House of Assembly without the proper consultation with the leadership of the House.

Porri, who recalled that it was that action that warranted the suspension of the Clerk, further said that the Clerk had tendered apology officially to the leadership and indeed members of the House, and that he has been the first time offender. He said as someone they have earlier had a cordial working relationship with, the House decided to temper justice with mercy, adding that the decision was borne out of the fact “they are all from one state and are also human.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm introduces Malact for malaria treatment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new anti-malarial medicine that promises to revolutionise the treatment of malaria by addressing resistance has been introduced into the drug market. The medication, Malact from the stables of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, is a Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination-based formulation, which ensures fast relief from malaria and guarantees better post treatment protection. With increasing resistance to […]
News

Bringing succour to Omabala flood victims

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO,

Some communities in Anambra State have been suffering in silence after the flooding of their areas since last year. Some schools were affected as well as other properties within the area. OKEY MADUFORO, in Awka, reports that some life seem to have returned to the area, following the intervention of a member representing one of […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Rail project: Amaechi, DG BPP sued over due process

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Abuja   The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Director- General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, have been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over alleged flagrant violation of the Public Procurement Act in the award of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri, Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway line. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica