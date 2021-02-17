News

Bayelsa: House summons revenue board chair, others over IG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly yesterday invited the Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue and other state agencies to appear before a Joint Committee of the House to explain the issues bordering on the state internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Joint Committee, which comprises the House Appropriation and Public Accounts Committee is expected to scrutinise the officials and the activities of the agencies today at the House so as to come up with a report within three weeks. The motion was moved by Onyike Godbless, representing Sagbama Constituency 1 and which was unanimously adopted by the 16 lawmakers. Former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Isenah, representing Kolokuma/ Opokuma 1; Chairman, House Committee on Information and Orientation, Hon. Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 and others wondered that huge revenue was being lost in the state.

Therefore, they said payment of rates and taxes should be extended to churches and private schools, while more efforts should be put in to make hotels and businesses pay taxes to the state government. Some lawmakers expressed misgiving that international oil companie operating in the state were not paying appropriate taxes to the state, thus resulting in an ongoing litigation between the state government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria. On his part, Hon. Salo Adikumo representing Sagbama Constituency 3, said: “Recently, the revenue of our states has gone down. What have the state agencies done

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abiodun signs N338.6bn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed into law the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N338. 6billon. The bill tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” comprised recurrent expenditure of N162 billion, 48 per cent of the total budget and a capital expenditure of N177 billion, 52 per cent. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, […]
News

Kidnapped police officers regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Police Force has announced the rescue of its officers who were kidnapped along Katsina–Zamfara road two weeks ago. In a statement on Friday evening, Frank Mba, force spokesman, said they were “successfully rescued”. Their abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N800,000 each. Mba said two of the officers are currently receiving […]
News

Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.   According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica