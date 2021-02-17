Bayelsa: House summons revenue board chair, others over IG

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly yesterday invited the Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue and other state agencies to appear before a Joint Committee of the House to explain the issues bordering on the state internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Joint Committee, which comprises the House Appropriation and Public Accounts Committee is expected to scrutinise the officials and the activities of the agencies today at the House so as to come up with a report within three weeks. The motion was moved by Onyike Godbless, representing Sagbama Constituency 1 and which was unanimously adopted by the 16 lawmakers. Former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Isenah, representing Kolokuma/ Opokuma 1; Chairman, House Committee on Information and Orientation, Hon. Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 and others wondered that huge revenue was being lost in the state.

Therefore, they said payment of rates and taxes should be extended to churches and private schools, while more efforts should be put in to make hotels and businesses pay taxes to the state government. Some lawmakers expressed misgiving that international oil companie operating in the state were not paying appropriate taxes to the state, thus resulting in an ongoing litigation between the state government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria. On his part, Hon. Salo Adikumo representing Sagbama Constituency 3, said: “Recently, the revenue of our states has gone down. What have the state agencies done

Like this: Like Loading...