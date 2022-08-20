Bayelsa inaugurates women’s economic inclusion c’ttee on PIA

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to achieve their goals of setting aside about 30% of the 3% funds that will accrue to host communities from the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for women, the Bayelsa State Government at the weekend inaugurated a committee called Bayelsa State Economic Inclusion Committee on Petroleum Industry Act( BWEIC) to champion the course.

The members of the committee are Faith Opuene to be supported by Princess Egbe, Mary Accrah Bekeowei, Secretary, Omubo Ifiemi Karina, Assistant Secretary, Doubra Ofoni, Financial Secretary, Victoria Feboke PRO/Publicity Secretary, Pauline Onyibe, to assist her, Winner Obonin Dominic and Deme Pamosoo for legal team.

Others are Juliet Teibowei, Queen Tessy Diongoli and Queen Agala Pat for Conflict Resolution, Biobelemo Akpolo as women mobilizer, Joy Daniel for the virtually impaired persons, Debekeme Katherine to represent women farmers while Eunice Debekeme is from good governance platform.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the governor of the state Douye Diri, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo charged them to do all they can to make sure that the committee succeeds.

He said: “I believe that this committee doesn’t only have the capacity to think, they also have the capacity to think and put it into practice because of the array of persons in this committee.”

The Deputy Governor had assured recently when the group went on a courtesy call to his office that that the government would set up a committee to monitor and follow-up the implementation of the PIA in the state.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Social Development and Empowerment, Faith Opene, thanked the government for inaugurating the committee.

