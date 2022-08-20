Metro & Crime

Bayelsa inaugurates women’s economic inclusion c’ttee on PIA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to achieve their goals of setting aside about 30% of the 3% funds that will accrue to host communities from the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for women, the Bayelsa State Government at the weekend inaugurated a committee called Bayelsa State Economic Inclusion Committee on Petroleum Industry Act( BWEIC) to champion the course.

The members of the committee are Faith Opuene to be supported by Princess Egbe, Mary Accrah Bekeowei, Secretary, Omubo Ifiemi Karina, Assistant Secretary, Doubra Ofoni, Financial Secretary, Victoria Feboke PRO/Publicity Secretary, Pauline Onyibe, to assist her, Winner Obonin Dominic and Deme Pamosoo for legal team.

Others are Juliet Teibowei, Queen Tessy Diongoli and Queen Agala Pat for Conflict Resolution, Biobelemo Akpolo as women mobilizer, Joy Daniel for the virtually impaired persons, Debekeme Katherine to represent women farmers while Eunice Debekeme is from good governance platform.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the governor of the state Douye Diri, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo charged them to do all they can to make sure that the committee succeeds.

He said: “I believe that this committee doesn’t only have the capacity to think, they also have the capacity to think and put it into practice because of the array of persons in this committee.”

The Deputy Governor had assured recently when the group went on a courtesy call to his office that that the government would set up a committee to monitor and follow-up the implementation of the PIA in the state.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Social Development and Empowerment, Faith Opene, thanked the government for inaugurating the committee.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
Metro & Crime

IPOB’s stand on Igbo presidency predicted – S’East group

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A group, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has said that the statement, Sunday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stating its opposition to an Igbo presidency in 2023, has vindicated its earlier position that IPOB was being sponsored by fifth columnists to destroy the […]
Metro & Crime

Policeman killed as unknown gunmen attack event Center in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have killed a policeman on duty at Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. They also reportedly abducted another and injured some others. The incident reportedly occurred at Eziama Health Centre in the community during a medical outreach programme organised by Uli Global Ambassadors for Development Initiative (ULIGADI). According to eyewitnesses […]
Metro & Crime

Ikoyi building collapse: ‘Top Lagos officials’ indicted as Tribunal submits findings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

….identifies lack of values, morals ethics as causes ….seeks protection of members Muritala Ayinla Indications emerged yesterday that top officials of Lagos State Government were indicted in the 21-storey building which collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, late last year as the six-man Tribunal of Enquiry investigating the cause of the tragedy submitted its report to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica