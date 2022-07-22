Bayelsa Int’l Airport has not been downgraded-Ewhrudjakpo

The Bayelsa State Government has made a clarification that the state-owned international airport had not been downgraded, as being insinuated in some quarters stating that the absence of scheduled flights to and from the Bayelsa International Airport for a couple of weeks now was not the making or fault of the state government The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the clarification yesterday when the federated correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo said two airlines, Ibom-Air and United Nigeria Airlines, were carrying out what he called D-Check on their aircraft, which had also affected their flight operations from their primary routes pointing out that the state government was in touch with the management teams of both airlines. He said: “I can assure you that the Governor Diriled administration is very much on course. I know that you are going to ask us what is happening to the Bayelsa International Airport. There are a few issues, but they are not really our issues as a government per se. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...