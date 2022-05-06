News

Bayelsa journalists barred from Osinbajo’s visit

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Security officials yesterday barred journalists from covering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Bayelsa State. Journalists were told that the instructions not to allow journalists to cover the visit were from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Osinbajo was in Bayelsa to consult with the national delegates of the party, traditional rulers and the state executive members of APC on his presidential ambition.

The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Doifie Buokoribo, had earlier sent a statement notifying journalists of the itinerary of Osinbajo’s visit and requested them to be at the Golden Tulip Hotel inside Government House, the venue for the meeting by 2 pm before the arrival of the VP but on getting to the gate, security officers informed the pressmen that the party had changed the plan to invite journalists. They also said the VP was in the state on a private visit, adding that it did not need press cover-

 

Our Reporters

