News

Bayelsa: Kid, four others killed in rival cults’ shootout

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comments Off on Bayelsa: Kid, four others killed in rival cults’ shootout

A child and four others lost their lives yesterday during a shootout between two rival cult groups at Lobia 2 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

 

A witness said the two cult groups, from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities, clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one Chief Genesis at Lobia 2 over a yet-to-beascertained conflict. Community sources said the boy, said to be the son of a man identified simply as Amos from Lobia 1 community, three people from Ukubie and one person from Azuzuama lost their lives during the shooting. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, confirmed the killing in a statement.

 

“Two cult gangs clashed at Lobia community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on December 28, 2020 about 2.30am. “The unfortunate incident led to the death of four people. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment. “The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced,” the PPRO said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

News

