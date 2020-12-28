News

Bayelsa landlords protest unpaid compensation

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comments Off on Bayelsa landlords protest unpaid compensation

Owners of buildings demolished around May, to make way for the expansion of the Tombia-Etegwe Roundabout in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, on Monday took to streets to protest the nonpayment of their compensation.

The protesters claimed that they had waited patiently for the state government to make the payment that was due in September.

They said the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Esua Andrew, promised to pay the compensation but had failed them several times.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters made a passionate appeal to the Governor, Douye Diri to fulfil his promise saying that many of them have been thrown out of business as a result of the demolition.

The spokesperson for the landlords, Kenebe Banabas, said the governor demonstrated that he was a caring leader when he appealed to them to be patient with him but that they have waited for him for too long and have lost their patience.

 

They said they had met with the Commissioner of Lands and Housing several times and had written to him but he had failed to pay them the compensation as he promised.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

