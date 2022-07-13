Bayelsa monarch writes CP, alleges threat to life over his objection to activities of oil thieves

TheAmadaoweiof Adagbabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Alaowei Okee, has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, over the alleged unlawful activities of suspected crude oil thieves in his domain, alleging that his refusal to agree with the shady activities has led to threats to his life. The paramount ruler, who also denied abandoning his throne and community due to the alleged threats from sponsors of the alleged oil thieves, said he was duly elected by his people and gazetted by the state government of which he receives their total support not to allowsuchnefariousanddangerous activities in his domain. HRHAlaoweiOkee, whilespeaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, said thesuspectedmembersof theillegal oiltheftsyndicateapproachedhimto allow them set up an illegal oil bunkering site in the area and offered to pay him some amount monthly, but he refused. “They approached me about two months ago in my palace and sought my cooperation with them to use my community as a base for theirillegalbunkering activities, and even offered to pay me N200, 000 per truck of oil offloaded from the community’s waterfront, but I refused to oblige their request.”

