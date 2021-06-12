Bayelsa monitoring board commends communities for protecting govt projects

The Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation has commended the various communities in the state for protecting government projects that are sited in their domains. Speaking to journalists after inspecting some of the ongoing projects by the state government, the Chairman of the directorate, Ebiye Tarabina, noted that the Douye Diri – led administration was fully committed to providing infrastructural development in the state. Lauding the contractors for the quality of work done so far, the chairman noted that: “All projects must be executed in accordance with professional standards and job specifications. “I commended members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for initiating constituency projects, which when completed, would improve on the socio-economic activities in the rural areas of the state.

