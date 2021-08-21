Bayelsa mulls education summit towards effective service delivery

Bayelsa State was one of the educationally backward states in the country until recently when former governor Henry Seriake Dickson introduced free education for primary to secondary school levels. In the last 25 years successive governments have worked hard in the state to the extent that the state now boasts of significant improvement in the education sector, with 547 public primary schools recording 120 enrolments, with about 155 public secondary schools boasting 85, 000 enrollments. The state also now has seven higher institutions including three universities, which are; Niger Delta University, Amassoma, University of Africa, Toru Orua and Bayelsa Medical University in Yenagoa.

Furthermore, the state boasts of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Tombia, School of Tourism and Hospitality, Yenagoa and the School of Health Technology, Otuogidi. Currently, there are eleven functional free boarding secondary schools, one located in each of the eight local government areas with total student population of over 5,000.

To make sure that the educational sector witnesses a major boast in the state, successive governments had established relevant organs to strengthen the operations of the system such as the Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF), Teachers Training Registration and Certification Board (TTRCB), Science and Technical Education Board (STEB), Directorate of Inspection and Students Loan Board. To entrench the benefits so far garnered, an educational summit is being proposed for the sector by the state government and relevant educational agencies of the state. The proposed summit has been described as an all-embracing education summit towards a 15 – year plan and a domesticated state policy for sustainable, rapid and improved education delivery and development.

An interim report on the summit said the quest was to establish an appropriate system that would accelerate development and peaceful coexistence in terms of scientific and economic advancement, productivity, socio-cultural, religious harmony and political stability. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to chair the five-day summit in Yenagoa while Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of African Development Bank (AfDB), will be the keynote speaker at the event. An eleven member summit technical committee has been inaugurated to evaluate the current challenges in the educational sector in the state especially with regards to declining outcomes, declining completion rates, poor infrastructure, teacher quality and proffer new pathways in the delivery of education as well as provide the framework for hosting the summit with the capacity to attract global institutions and partners in the field of education which perspectives will help to shape the future of education delivery and development in the state.

The committee has the state Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah as chairman, the Executive Secretary of Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF), Dr. (Mrs.) Alice Atuwo, as co-chairman and the Executive Chairman, Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board (TTRCB), Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Peremoboere Ugolo, as secretary. Other members include the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, his predecessor, Walton Liverpool, Prof Ebimieowei Etebu, a senior lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU) and board member, Science and Technical Education Board (STEB), Dr. Crispin Allison, an education specialist. Warmate Jones Idikio, director general, Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), who also serves as the summit administrator, Dr. Jasper Ezenwaka, a lecturer at NDU, Queen Josephine Ezonbodor- Torru, former commissioner for Education Commissioner and current chairman, Bayelsa State Scholarship Board and Ayedi Alexander, of the EMIS Office in the Ministry of Education. The interim report noted that the desire of stakeholders for such a summit has crystalised into positive actions by the administration of Governor Douye Diri to attain higher levels of success.

The major areas of focus for the summit include education demand, provision and access; management and administration of the system, education funding and financing, infrastructural requirements and provision, supply, distribution and utilisation of personnel and quality control, quality assurance and curriculum.

The interim report further stated that educational development and integration needed to be people oriented with stronger partnerships with citizens, private sector players and civil society institutions to facilitate progress and sustainability.

The concept of the summit is to provide an integrated platform and opportunity for government institutions, educationists, stakeholders and development partners to work in synergy to develop a 15 –year educational plan and establish a state education policy to guide the management and strategic implementation of educational policies. The result, of course, is expected to spell out in clear terms the philosophy, aims and objectives of education delivery to guide decisions and actions as well as stipulate standards, rules, regulations, guidelines and specifications for the establishment, running and administration of schools in the state. The proposed summit will also help to determine parameters for enrolment of pupils and students into schools including decisions for grade and level transition through the system and assist in systemically identifying curriculum needs and adapt or adopt an innovative, indigenous and desired curriculum according to the recommendations of the summit.

Like this: Like Loading...