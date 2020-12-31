News

Bayelsa: NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of food items and other relief materials, including building materials to the 2020 flood victims across the eight local government areas of the state. Head of Operation,NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, while distributing the food items yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the items were for the 2020 flood victims in the state.

Yusuf, who noted that the distribution of the relief material became necessary since most of the items, especially the food items would spoil, said that the agency was still expecting more items for distribution to the flood victims. He further explained that they were moving the items to the Local Government Council headquarters, where they will be shared to the various communities that were mostly affected by the disaster.

Yusuf said: “The item will be shared based on the areas that are most affected, while those that are less affected will receive little. We urged the councils to share the items without being biased. Let it reach the affected victims in their areas.” The distribution of the food items and relief materials, which included rice, millets, beans, garri, cooking stove, cement, and roofing zinc, among others, was carried out in conjunction with Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

