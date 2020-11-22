News

Bayelsa: New IPMAN Chair promises to safeguard oil pipelines

The new Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Bina Bello has promised the Federal Government that he will do everything possible to safeguard pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja during his inauguration as the Chairman of the Surveillance/Intelligence Sharing and Monitoring Task force on pipeline vandalism, product adulteration, smuggling, crude oil theft and all other unwholesome activities in tr oil and gas sector, he warned those at the creeks with the intention of breaking pipelines, stealing oil or to doing illegal oil bunkering to desist from doing so.

Maintaining that the law will take its course against anybody found culpable, Bello said that: “Criminals who intend to burst pipelines, those selling adulterated fuels, from this day I have taken over the system.

 

I have to assure the Federal Government that in our territory Bayelsa State where I will oversee the activities of IPMAN that all illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and all the adulterated fuel that they are selling at the filling stations will come to an end.

“Those who have criminal intention pertaining oil and gas should stay away because we have come. All these resources belong to us and we cannot use our hands to destroy our environment.”

Earlier, the National president of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo charged the new chairman to work in accordance with the mandate given to IPMAN by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Okoronkwo said: “This appointment is in line with the mandate given to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) by the President, to checkmate all unwholesome activities in the oil and gas sector.

“You are to recommend other key members of the Steering Committee for appointment and liaise with the national president and the security frameworks in Bayelsa state for proper coordination and synergy for the protection of oil and gas facilities in the state.”

