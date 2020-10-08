Bayelsa: NLC urges govt to address insecurity on the waterways

The Bayelsa State branch of the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday urged the state government-led by Governor Douye Diri, to as a matter of urgency, address the security situation on the waterways of the state.

The state Chairman of NLC, Comrade John Ndiomu, who made the call in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the celebration marking the World Day for Decent Work, also sought the provision of good sanitary convenience in their different work places in the state. The theme of this year’s celebration is “A new social decent contract for recovery and resilience.”

In his remarks, he also demanded for the provision of portable water supply in the workplace, adding that the challenges confronting workers, especially at the local government councils and higher institutions should be addressed by the governor. Besides, the Congress, which called for the provision of working tools, however, maintained that workers in both public and private sectors should be trained and retrained for optimal performance. According to Ndiomu, to realise decent work, every policy maker and employer of labour should act in such a manner that the well-being of the workers should be considered first before any other thing.

While stating that emphasis should be placed on the payment of the minimum wage, pay rise, reliable security and social network for all workers and citizens in Bayelsa State and the country at large, he, however, urged the workers to work and support Governor Diri’s “Prosperity Government.”

“We commend the state government for the prompt paymentof monthlysalaries, pension, gratuitiestoretirees, and other salary arrears to other workers. The Prosperity Government has put in place the needed machinery to achieve the recovery of our lost wellbeing for both theworkingandnon-working class in the state,” Ndiomu stated.

