Bayelsa: Not yet Uhuru for primary education

For Bayelsa State children, it supposed to be free education for public schools from primary to secondary schools as was declared by the former Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson in 2012.

Although, it briefly worked after all the jamborees of giving out free school uniforms, bags, sandals, books, among other things, it seems not to be working again as some public schools visited around the Yenagoa metropolis had one challenge or another. One begins to wonder if things are as bad as these in the city, what would be happening in places like Ekeremor, Fororpa, Akassa, Aggey and some other hinterland areas.

However, there are some schools, especially secondary that the state government has invested in and evidences are there like the Ijaw National Academy, which was supposed to be free but some huge amounts are still being demanded according to some parents. Also, St Judes and Bishop Demiari Grammar School are evidences to show that the state government invested on infrastructure and those schools are actually making the state proud.

A visit to some of the primary schools by New Telegraph left however was confusing as the condition of almost all the schools visited within Yenagoa were in a sorry state but for the structures standing. The welfare of the teachers, according to information available to New Telegraph was nothing to write home about.

In one of the schools around the Ovom axis of Yenagoa, a teacher there, narrating the challenges of the primary school, said: “You can see the broken class rooms. If it rains, water will be coming out from the ground. They tried in the buildings but the imprest (N15,000) they are bringing is not enough for us to do anything. Even to clear this grass, they take about N8, 000.

Let them do more so that we will be happy doing the work. Let them also implement the promotions.” At Azikoro village, a teacher there said: “We have empty tanks here. No water! When children want to drink water, they go and buy. Even the generator is not functioning because there is no diesel.

Our toilet is always messed by the children because there is no water. The generator is not pumping out water for all these things to function. What are we going to do? We used to buy water from nearby here for flushing.

Sometimes, we don’t even have money to buy water. You cannot also write paper to the government that water is not running. So, you have to improvise as a man. The N15, 000 imprest cannot do anything.

“Sometimes, when children don’t see water, they mess up the backyard. They will just tell you that I want to go and urinate. You will not know that they are going to pass out faeces. When you go to the backyard there, you see how it is messed up. In this era of COVID 19, we used to buy water and drop for them to wash their hands.

“The government should increase the imprest because the N15, 000 cannot be used to power that generator. We lack teachers here. When a teacher leaves, no other one comes to replace him or her.” “The government supposed to bring enough teachers to handle classes. Parents are not paying for anything. There is no difference between Dickson’s era and Douye’s era.

We are not seeing improvement. Dickson put up the structures. Building of schools, renovating but that is not the issue. The issue is the manpower. “The manpower is not enough. I have about three promotion letters and they have not been implemented since 2017.

I’m now in level 16 but I’m still receiving salary of level 15 and even the level 15 salary, when Dickson came, he slashed everything. All these things are affecting the productivity of teachers.

Teachers are not feeling happy to do the job again. And even if they don’t do the job, you have no right to force them. Even you are in the same shoe with the junior staff.” “We are not seeing the effort of the Nigerian Union of Teachers(NUT). The NUT is for themselves. It is not for the teachers. When teachers cry, they will pretend to call for strike. For two or three days, they will be called and the problem continues.” In another school visited, pupils were seen receiving lessons in an open place.

Although all the teachers refused to speak to this correspondent, it was a very bad sight to behold. Speaking on the development, Toimpre Kalama, the Nigerian Union of Teachers chairman in Bayelsa State said:“In Yenagoa here, they may have one or two buildings but in the rural areas, they don’t have infrastructure. You can imagine a community in Ogbia where Okilo’s power house is the school building.

“Formerly, there was state of emergency in education sector but to me it was haphazard. It was not a total emergency declaration. What about the infrastructure? “Before you talk of the welfare implementers, the teacher is a nation builder.

In a particular society, take away the teachers, there will be no society.” “Both primary and secondary schools are having issues but the foundation is left unattended to. What do I mean, primary education is in a mess in Bayelsa State.

I’m very sorry that Bayelsans do not see the future of the generation coming and yet unborn.” “One thing that baffles me is that the state government always says primary education is the duty of local governments but when we embark on strike, the state will call us.”

“The state government should take over the funding and management of primarily school teachers. If that one is too hard for them to do, let them take over up to 60 per cent of the funding of foundation of education. We are counting the 14 days and after the expiration of the 14 days and nothing is coming forth, we are going to give 7 days and at the end of the 7 days we are going to file “A Trade Disputes Suit” against the Bayelsa State government.

The State Commissioner of Education, Gentle Emelah, however said: “Generally, the issue of teachers has been my concern right from when I came on bard. I raised that issue that we need to get more teachers and we are working towards that.”

“We believe that we will be able to fish out some persons who have been hiding under the umbrella of civil service, who are supposed to be in the field. “When we have the resources, we may equally engage more teachers. You are aware that contracts have been awarded for the renovation of schools.”

