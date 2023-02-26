Bayelsa NYCN Leader Commends Youths Peaceful Disposition During Poll

The Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN) in Bayelsa State, Taribo Spiff, has commended the peaceful nature of the youths in the state during the ongoing elections even though there were no polling materials in some places which made voting spill into Sunday.

He, however, said that their expectations from the next president of the country is to work for a better Nigeria, where youths will be proud of their country, adding that the youths have a better prospect for the country.

Spiff who spoke with journalists on Sunday at Epie lll polling unit at Amarata primary school urged the youths to continue to be peaceful while the exercise is going on.

He said: “Our youths are wonderful. In fact, they were amaze me. When they say our youths do not have a prospect, I say it’s a lie. You can see not even one person is dragging with the other.

“Every person is on the cue waiting to vote for their preferred candidates, and I’m impressed with all of them.

“Election is very successful, what I’m seeing now is fantastic. We have never got it this right. In the time past, if you come to this polling unit, you will understand what I’m saying. Today, I took it upon myself that after church service, I will begin to go around and see how our youths are conducting themselves, you can see everywhere is orderly.

“Our expectation is that the right candidate should win, and he should come to make a better Nigeria, I am not partisan as a youth Council Chairman.

“As somebody representing youths from all political parties, my prayer is that the right candidate should win and when he comes in, he should realize that Nigerians have voted him in and he should not fail Nigerians.

“Bayelsa youths should continue to remain peaceful. They should not allow any politician to use them.

“I want to believe those politicians have children, if their children cannot be used, our youths from other mothers should not be used.”

Like this: Like Loading...