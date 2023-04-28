Bayelsa Orders Security Agencies To Take Over Nembe Unity Bridge

The Bayelsa State Government has directed security agencies to beef up security in and around the Unity Bridge linking Opu-Nembe and Nembe City communities to forestall further cases of cross-community breach of peace.

It also warned youths of Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri communities in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to refrain from acts capable of plunging the two sister communities into a major conflict.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the directive on Friday at a meeting with the joint chiefs’ councils of the two Kingdoms in Government House, Yenagoa, said the government was set to deal decisively with anyone found fomenting trouble in the area.

He pointed out that the State Government constructed the Nembe Unity Bridge to foster peaceful coexistence, noting that government would not allow any person or group of persons to jeopardize the noble objective through acts of criminality and brigandage.

Ewhrudjakpo assured that Government would take every necessary step to stem the recurrent cases of unprovoked attacks straddling the communities.

Stressing the need for both communities to liaise and work closely with the security agencies on ground there, he particularly called on the Chiefs from Bassambiri to restrain their youths from further encroachment into the neighbouring community.

The Deputy Governor, who used the opportunity to commend the leadership of both kingdoms for cooperating with security agencies to ensure peace during the February and March Elections, urged people of the area to maintain kind and civilized gestures at all times.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Nembe Chiefs’ Council, Chief Erewari-Igbeta, and the Secretary of the Opu-Nembe Chiefs’ Council, Chief Robert Johnbull Efere, thanked the government for taking proactive steps to end pockets of attacks in the area.

The two chiefs who condemned the recent attacks in very strong terms, however, appealed to the government and the security agencies to ensure that criminal elements using the Nembe Unity bridge as access points to carry out their attacks were checkmated.

The President of Nembe City Youth Congress, Mr Nelson Ebimie Kuroghafa, and his Opu-Nembe counterpart, Mr Moses Ayerite, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr Nimibofa Collins Degi, made significant submissions at the meeting.