Bayelsa partners Sterling Bank, Zipline, others to expand medical access

Bayelsa State government has partnered with Sterling Bank Plc, Zipline, a global leader in instant logistics, Drugstoc and Health Spaces to implement a transformation agenda in the state’s healthcare system under a Health Supply Chain Consortium.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Health Supply Chain Consortium will invest in the transformation of Bayelsa State healthcare supply chain by procuring all required pharmaceutical supplies, developing best-in-class warehousing infrastructure, provide comprehensive last mile logistic solutions and ensure revenue optimisation for the state.

Specifically, Sterling Bank will be responsible for deploying and implementing an automated revenue collection system for tracking and collection of revenue accruing under this agreement, provide access to capital or credit facilities for the project, where such funding requests meet the bank’s risk assessment criteria and provide accounting software and financial services hardware at retail points of the project.

Sterling Bank is a financial solutions provider with invested interest in improving the health sector of Nigeria, Drugstoc is a technology-enabled drug procurement and distribution company, Health Spaces is a healthcare retail management and business support company while Zipline is a last mile aerial logistics provider for delivery of essential medical supplies to disadvantaged communities

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...