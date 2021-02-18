Bayelsa passes ‘Violence Prohibition Bill’ into law

The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAAP) in Bayelsa State was yesterday passed into law by the state House of Assembly. The VAAP Act sponsored by Hon. Tare Porri, a member representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 was said to have been debated by the lawmakers, was agreed to be passed in December 2020 but had to be delayed till now. While passing the VAAP Act into law, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere, said that the Act suffered set back because of flood and COVID-19.

He said: “This bill was set back because of last year’s flood and COVID 19. I thank all critical stakeholders that contributed in one way or the other to the passage of the bill into law. “This VAAP law will contribute a lot towards the sanity of the society.” Also speaking, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Porri, in his remarks added: “We are excited for the passage of this bill because this issue of sexual violence has been bedeviling the society. “We are aware that rape is a terrible issue that is affecting our environment. The VAAP Act will not only bring an end to issue of rape, but it will also bring an end to the issue of electoral violence. It will also bring an end to spousal battering.

This law will also bring succour for victims of sexual violence. “I can assure the people of Bayelsa State that the law if eventually assented to by Governor Douye Diri will address the issue of sexual violence in the state. The punishment for rape is life imprisonment and I know that nobody will like to risk his or her life.” Meanwhile, the Chairman, House Committee on Women, Children Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Naomi Ogoli, representing Ogbia Constituency 2, expressed delight that the Bill has finally seen the light of the day during her time

Like this: Like Loading...