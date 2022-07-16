Bayelsa PDP chieftain urges support for Atiku/Okowa’s ticket

A n elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asara A Asara, has called on Nigerians to throw their weight behind the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has a combination of public service and private sector experience to make Nigeria great.

Asara, who is a member of the PDP presidential candidate’s Elders Advisory Council, in a statement at the weekend said that Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were well prepared for the job. According to the statement; ‘‘PDP has made an excellent choice in Atiku Abubakar, with impeccable credentials. Atiku Abubakar is a man with great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions he has held both in public service and the private sector has prepared him better than any other candidate. “PDP is committed and determined to take over power from the ruling all progressives congress.

I enjoin all well -meaning Nigerians across party lines to support PDP and her candidate to become victorious. “The present state of the nation needs someone like Atiku who is a unifier and bridge-builder. Nigerians should not to allow primordial sentiments to be cloud their sense of judgment.’’

