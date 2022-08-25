Bayelsa plastic industry lies fallow again after revival

One year and some months after it started operation again, the Bayelsa State plastic industry is lying fallow. A trip to the only state firm at the weekend by a group of journalists revealed that the machines had been carted away with some remnants littered at the factory warehouse just leaving the building empty. From the gate of the factory to the compound and all around, no human being was noticed as there was easy access for the reporters who went on a factfinding mission. The company came alive when the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva was governor.

But it was abandoned a few years after. But Governor Douye Diri announced last year that the company would be revived and actually the industry came alive for few months before it went dead again. He said: “We are ready to talk to our businessmen and ensure that all of these are completed in our tenure so that they will become functional and useful for the benefits of Bayelsans and Nigerians.” But one year after the industry has been looted and abandoned.

