Bayelsa pledges to complete magistrate court building

The Bayelsa State Government has assured magistrates of the completion of the magistrate court building to decongest the courts and to ensure speedy justice dispensation. Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stated this yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) Conference in Yenagoa. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor said the role of magistrates was too crucial and indispensable in the administration of criminal justice to be left the way it is.

He challenged state governments to look at the extant laws with a view to expanding the scope and quality of judicial services being rendered by magistrates in light of current realities in the country. Ewhrudjakpo, who also made a strong case for community service as an option in the criminal laws, stressed that hearing of cases should not be unnecessarily protracted over time.

