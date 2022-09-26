Metro & Crime

Bayelsa: Police arrest ex-banker for alleged kidnapping

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested an ex-staff of a new generation bank, suspected to be instrumental to many kidnap incidents in Bayelsa and its environs, in their ongoing campaign against kidnapping in the state. The suspect, identified as John Ewa, an indigene of one of the South-eastern states, who was arrested in Abuja, it was gathered, changed his name from Ewa to Lyon and started operating as a top member of a kidnap syndicate in Yenagoa. A source said: “His position as a staff of the new generation bank gave him access to privileged information on people which he supplied to his collaborators from the state to kidnap high profile victims. “The bank management became wary of the suspicious activities of Ewa and terminated his appointment. He then went fully into crime. “The crime Ewa and his kidnap ring committed before his arrest was the abduction of a bank manlive

ager, Danjuma, in Yenagoa.” It was further learnt that the same John Ewa alias ‘Lyon’ played a central role in the abduction of the younger sister of a former governor in Bayelsa State. Intelligence sources said he supplied information to the “bad guys” who abducted the young lady from her shop in Yenagoa. “Ewa was instrumental to the disturbing abduction of many top Igbo businessmen in Yenagoa, some of who relocated from the state.” Lyon was said to have been arrested on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by officers of the Bayelsa police command. A video showing the alleged kidnapper being handcuffed surfaced on social media over the weekend. In the less than two-minute video, Lyon confessed to kidnapping, adding that he only joined the syndicate to carry out two operations. He was also seen begging for forgiveness over his alleged crime, saying his wife had just delivered a baby. “Sir, please forgive me. My wife just born self,” he said in a video while shedding tears. According to his Facebook profile, Lyon worked for a bank from 2008 to 2014. He also identified himself as the chief executive officer of Lions Interior Hub. On numerous Facebook posts, Lyon identified as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Lyon’s social media posts feature him showing off luxurious items, displays of religiosity and posting motivational quotes about success. In a Facebook post published on April 27, 2020, he told his followers to keep working hard and “stay safe”. “Nothing good ever cames (sic) from too many people knowing your business. Being private and lowkey is the best way to be .#Hustle Hard #stay safe,” he wrote. Confirming the arrest, Asinim Butswat, spokesperson of Bayelsa State police Command, said Lyon is currently in the custody of the command. Butswat said the command will provide more details about his arrest on Monday

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos council boss hails Sen Tinubu at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has hailed the former First Lady of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 61st birthday.   He said Senator Tinubu who clocks 61 yesterday, September 21, is a supportive mother and […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: APC thugs attack court bailiff in Abiodun’s home town

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Thugs believed to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday stabbed a bailiff of the state High Court, Mr. Adetayo Odunlami, in the head. Odunlami was in Iperu, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, to serve a court summons on some leaders of […]
Metro & Crime

It’s an obligation to help needy – Clairhub boss, Okeke Sinclair  

Posted on Author Reporter

Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer of Clairhub, has explained how important reaching out to the needy is to him as a businessman and individual. Clairhub is a fast growing cryptocurrency trading enterprise in Nigeria, founded by one of the country’s sharpest young minds and digital entrepreneur. To both company and its visioner alike, charity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica