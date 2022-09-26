Bayelsa: Police arrest ex-banker for alleged kidnapping

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested an ex-staff of a new generation bank, suspected to be instrumental to many kidnap incidents in Bayelsa and its environs, in their ongoing campaign against kidnapping in the state. The suspect, identified as John Ewa, an indigene of one of the South-eastern states, who was arrested in Abuja, it was gathered, changed his name from Ewa to Lyon and started operating as a top member of a kidnap syndicate in Yenagoa. A source said: “His position as a staff of the new generation bank gave him access to privileged information on people which he supplied to his collaborators from the state to kidnap high profile victims. “The bank management became wary of the suspicious activities of Ewa and terminated his appointment. He then went fully into crime. “The crime Ewa and his kidnap ring committed before his arrest was the abduction of a bank manlive

ager, Danjuma, in Yenagoa.” It was further learnt that the same John Ewa alias ‘Lyon’ played a central role in the abduction of the younger sister of a former governor in Bayelsa State. Intelligence sources said he supplied information to the “bad guys” who abducted the young lady from her shop in Yenagoa. “Ewa was instrumental to the disturbing abduction of many top Igbo businessmen in Yenagoa, some of who relocated from the state.” Lyon was said to have been arrested on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by officers of the Bayelsa police command. A video showing the alleged kidnapper being handcuffed surfaced on social media over the weekend. In the less than two-minute video, Lyon confessed to kidnapping, adding that he only joined the syndicate to carry out two operations. He was also seen begging for forgiveness over his alleged crime, saying his wife had just delivered a baby. “Sir, please forgive me. My wife just born self,” he said in a video while shedding tears. According to his Facebook profile, Lyon worked for a bank from 2008 to 2014. He also identified himself as the chief executive officer of Lions Interior Hub. On numerous Facebook posts, Lyon identified as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Lyon’s social media posts feature him showing off luxurious items, displays of religiosity and posting motivational quotes about success. In a Facebook post published on April 27, 2020, he told his followers to keep working hard and “stay safe”. “Nothing good ever cames (sic) from too many people knowing your business. Being private and lowkey is the best way to be .#Hustle Hard #stay safe,” he wrote. Confirming the arrest, Asinim Butswat, spokesperson of Bayelsa State police Command, said Lyon is currently in the custody of the command. Butswat said the command will provide more details about his arrest on Monday

