Bayelsa Police Command Gets New CP

The Bayelsa State Police Command has got a New Commissioner of Police.

The new C, Romokere Ibani was posted to the state police command to replace the former Commissioner, Ben Okolo who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, it said, “The Command wishes to inform the general public and well-meaning individuals in the state that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command”.

“CP Romokere Ibani holds Bsc. Hons in Sociology and LLB, BL from the University of Port- Harcourt and Imo State University, respectively.

“The Command therefore, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State, to accord the new Commissioner of Police, the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the State.

