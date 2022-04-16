Bayelsa Police Command remands 2 suspects over alleged invasion of Court

The Bayelsa State Police Command said it has remanded two suspects in prison custody for their alleged involvement in the invasion of the Bayelsa State High court and attack on High court judge. In a statement issued on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the suspects one; Promise Ogilogi male and Azibabin Adiki male were arrested on April 13, 2022. Hoodlums numbering over 30 on Wednesday were said to have disrupted proceedings at the Bayelsa State High Court during the hearing of a suit against the disputed ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The statement read “The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged police operatives to intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The command is poised to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons, who hide under any guise to disrupt the existing peace in the state. “The command hereby assures members of the public, particularly the judiciary that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and sanctity of the court room and to forestall future occurrence.

A joint press statement issued by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Yenagoa/ Sagbama branches and signed by U. Saiyou and Ebinyu George Aderigha, read; “The Executives and entire members of Yenagoa and Sagbama branches of the NBA hereby do condemn in its entirety the unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Court 3 of the Bayelsa State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice N. Aganaba yesterday, the April 13, 2022, while the court was in session over an intra All Progressives Congress (APC) dispute. “It is quite worrisome to imagine that perpetrators of this provocative act could invade and desecrate the sanctity of the court, while the court was in session.

The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and it is disheartening to see this kind of bare affront on the rule of law culminating into a show of shame as witnessed yesterday. This is an affront that deserves the highest condemnation and we so do. “The NBA whose motto is “Promoting the Rule of Law” will neither stand by and watch, nor tolerate such high level sort of macabre dance perpetrated by litigants and their supporters who feel the decision of the court in one way or the other may not be in their favour.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...