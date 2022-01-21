Metro & Crime

Bayelsa: Police confirm abduction of Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito. He was taken from his Otuokpoti residence on Thursday.

According to a statement, made available to newsmen on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswst, “Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Hon Federal Otokito at his residence in Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, the kidnappers stormed the residence of Hon. Federal Otokito on 20th January, 2022 at about 2300hours and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination.

“The Command has launched manhunt for the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.”

 

Reporter

