Bayelsa Police recover bodies of six drowned officers

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that it has recovered six bodies of the policemen who drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government for the senatorial by-election, which held on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat said that the Police Command regrets to announce the recovery of the bodies of policemen who went missing after a boat mishap.

The statement said: “The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday 4th December, 2020 when one of the speedboats conveying 11 Policemen from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma. Five of the Policemen were rescued immediately, while six went missing.

“A combined team of rescue officers from the Marine Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command and local divers have recovered the six bodies of the missing policemen and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“The Command condoles with the families of the deceased. Investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of the boat mishap.”

