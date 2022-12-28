Bayelsa Politics: Dickson cautions rumour mongers

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has cautioned those he said were fabricating rumours of discord between him and his successor, describing such as being counter-productive to the political stability of the state. Speaking on Tuesday in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when Governor Douye Diri paid him a yuletide visit, the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly expressed satisfaction with the performance of his successor. Dickson said he was very pleased with the governor’s commitment towards completing projects inherited from his administration, especially the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, as well as the ongoing work on the two other senatorial roads in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa East.

Dickson noted that Diri has pioneered a culture in the state’s political history by recognising and according him much respect, stressing that such positive gestures would be etched in the minds of their political followers. Dickson said: “In Bayelsa, rumours fly rapidly. I am sleeping in my house and doing my work in Abuja, but people are fabricating different stories. I am used to it. “Let me say that I am pleased with the work you are doing. With the road projects you have continued, our communities are now being connected; specifically on this very important project (Sagbama- Ekeremor road) that we toiled for and is a major infrastructure agenda on which we were elected”.

