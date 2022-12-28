News

Bayelsa Politics: Dickson cautions rumour mongers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has cautioned those he said were fabricating rumours of discord between him and his successor, describing such as being counter-productive to the political stability of the state. Speaking on Tuesday in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when Governor Douye Diri paid him a yuletide visit, the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly expressed satisfaction with the performance of his successor. Dickson said he was very pleased with the governor’s commitment towards completing projects inherited from his administration, especially the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, as well as the ongoing work on the two other senatorial roads in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa East.

Dickson noted that Diri has pioneered a culture in the state’s political history by recognising and according him much respect, stressing that such positive gestures would be etched in the minds of their political followers. Dickson said: “In Bayelsa, rumours fly rapidly. I am sleeping in my house and doing my work in Abuja, but people are fabricating different stories. I am used to it. “Let me say that I am pleased with the work you are doing. With the road projects you have continued, our communities are now being connected; specifically on this very important project (Sagbama- Ekeremor road) that we toiled for and is a major infrastructure agenda on which we were elected”.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC Okays 5G policy for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…approves N1.62bn for Nasarawa water scheme, power procurements The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the approval following a presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami. This is to take-off […]
News

2023 and the GYB’s tidal wave

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, Kogi, the Confluence so, has been on the front burner for two obvious reasons – the outright rejection of the Covid-19 conspiracy plus the politics of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) and his latest statement on the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the nation. He advised that governors should not run to Abuja for […]
News

Wike pledges to focus on people’s welfare

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed his readiness to focus on the welfare of the people of the state, having delivered infrastructural projects and improved the security situation and promoted peaceful coexistence within the state. Wike said the expected economic growth of the state has been secured as the infrastructure provided by his administration […]

